Falkirk thief pilfers pillows and bottles of booze from superstore shelves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A serial shoplifter was caught stealing booze and a couple of pillows during one of his crime sprees.

Gary Morton, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, including stealing alcohol and two pillows from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on May 8, 2022.

He also admitted theft of alcohol from Aldi, Greenpark Drive, Polmont, on July 4, 2022.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Morton, 40 Alexander Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.