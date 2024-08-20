Falkirk thief pilfers pillows and bottles of booze from superstore shelves
A serial shoplifter was caught stealing booze and a couple of pillows during one of his crime sprees.
Gary Morton, 39, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, including stealing alcohol and two pillows from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on May 8, 2022.
He also admitted theft of alcohol from Aldi, Greenpark Drive, Polmont, on July 4, 2022.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Morton, 40 Alexander Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.