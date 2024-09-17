Falkirk terrorist, 54, caught with firearms and charged after police raid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A terrorist from Falkirk has been found guilty of possessing firearms and promoting right wing propaganda through online homophobic, racist and violent images and videos.

Alan Edward, 54, has been convicted in connection with a number of terrorism and firearms offences following an investigation by officers from Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit.

Edward, from Falkirk, was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling on Monday, September 16 and will be sentenced at a later date.

When officers attended at his address in the Wholequarter Avenue area of Falkirk in September, 2022, a number of weapons were seized.

Enquiries established that between December 2017 and September 2022, he posted and shared videos, memes and images online of a racist, homophobic and violent nature, including information associated with extreme right wing groups.

Detective Chief Superintendent David Ferry, head of Police Scotland’s Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm.

“He also had a clear fascination with weapons and had amassed an array of items which could clearly pose a significant risk to the public.

“Promoting terrorism and extremism and sharing material that could endanger the public has no place in our society and Police Scotland will not hesitate to investigate this kind of behaviour both on and off-line.

“We are committed to combatting terrorism and help and support from the public is vital. Anyone with information on a terrorist threat should contact Police Scotland on 101 immediately.”