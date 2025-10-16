Falkirk teen footballer released from custody after battering stranger in drunken street attack

A teenage footballer who battered a stranger in the street – leaving him permanently impaired – has now been released from custody after being warned he faced a significant prison sentence.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Dalrymple, 19, who plays for Camelon Juniors FC, punched the man four times in the face during the attack in King Street, Stirling.

Dalrymple, who appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, October 16, had pleaded guilty to assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, and permanent impairment on March 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a previous court appearance in September it was stated Dalrymple was subject to a bail order at the time of the incident.

Dalrymple appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court also heard the complainer and his friends were on their way from one bar to another when they saw the accused and his friends.

Dalrymple called the complainer an offensive name, which the complainer noted was “believed to be the result of mistaken identity”.

The complainer shouted back at him before Dalrymple punched him on the face “around four times”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he “could feel his teeth were displaced” and was in “agony” as “blood began to pour from his mouth”.

He was taken by a friend to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, with two jaw fractures. He spent five days in hospital while his jaw was fixed with surgery and metal plates.

His loose teeth were fixed with metal braces.

He was said to still suffer from a loss of sensation, is regularly in pain when he eats, and now speaks with a lisp due to the change in the structure of his jaw.

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence for reports and remanded Dalrymple in custody, warning him a custodial sentence was “highly likely”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At court on Thursday Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Dalrymple had been out “drinking to excess” to try and forget other looming court matters.

"He was trying to block out what was going on in his life at that time. His recollection of the events has been very hazy. There was no previous connection with the complainer but there was a connection between Mr Dalrymple and someone the complainer was with – they had played on the same football team at one stage.

"He didn’t know his own strength in terms of the punches he hit the complainer with.”

She added he had been trying to keep himself fit during his month-long incarceration in Polmont Young Offenders Institution and a reference from his team stated he had been a positive influence at the club, coaching younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Paul Ralph said: “He knows he has done serious damage – if it is not custody it will be more or less the full Monty. He has spent time in custody and has had a taste of it.”

Sheriff Ralph placed Dalrymple, 17 Forgie Crescent, Maddiston, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 225 hours of unpaid work within nine months and pays the complainer £1000 compensation at a rate of £100 per month.

Sheriff Ralph also made him subject to a restriction of liberty order for the next six months, meaning he must remain in his home from 10pm to 7am Monday to Wednesday and from 7pm to 7am on other days.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers