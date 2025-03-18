Falkirk teen attacked 17-year-old and kicked her while she was on the ground

An argument got out of hand and turned violent when a teenager kicked a 17-year-old to her body while she was down on the ground.

Scott Ramsay, 18, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting a 17-year-old – kicking her on the body while she was lying on the ground – at an address in the Falkirk area on August 31 last year.

The court heard Ramsay had been of good behaviour since committing the offence and was engaging with youth justice services.

It was stated the assault related to an argument between Ramsay and the 17-year-old and it was not something he was proud of.

Ramsay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Both parties were said to have reconciled their differences.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Ramsay, 32 Forth Wynd, Falkirk, for six months to allow him to continue to engage with youth justice services and called for another good behaviour report.

