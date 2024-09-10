Falkirk sheriff not impressed with offender's hospital photograph excuse

By Court Reporter
Published 10th Sep 2024, 09:19 BST
The say a photograph can tell a story and one absent offender hoped it would show Falkirk Sheriff Court he was receiving treatment at a hospital up north.

However, the photograph indicated to a sheriff that the offender may be trying to mislead the court.

Alan White, 34, failed to appear at the court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards security staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 25.

It was stated White, who was said to be up in Aberdeen, was in hospital with a “chest infection” and had sent a picture of himself standing at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to his solicitor.

White threatened security staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Sheriff Maryam Labaki found it strange White, 14 Sibbald Place, Livingston, would be admitted to hospital for a chest infection and said a picture of him at the hospital was exactly not proof he was receiving treatment there.

She issued a warrant for his arrest.

