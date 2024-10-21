Falkirk sheriff imposes prison sentence on control freak who made life hell for two of his partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A controlling offender whose “horrible” threatening behaviour may have led to one of his ex partners suffering a miscarriage was sent to prison for his crimes and “very concerning” attitude towards women.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ross, 32, was said to have displayed controlling behaviour towards both women over a number of years and threatened both with violence – telling one of the women he would “bounce” her head off a wall and asking his other partner if she “wanted a slap”.

He would also try to prevent his partner from leaving his flat by locking the doors and then ask her to identify all the males on her Facebook app, saying he did not like her having male friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his partners unfortunately suffered a miscarriage following one particular incident and believed his behaviour towards her may have been a contributing factor.

Ross appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Ross appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour against one woman from October 1, 2015 to March 12, 2018 and another woman from April 1, 2019 to January 18, 2020 at his home address.

As well as his awful behaviour towards the two women, Ross also admitted assaulting his father, punching him on the head, at an address in Stirling at some point between January 1 and June 30, 2015.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said Ross had met one of the women on a dating site and they shared an interest in “gaming and comic books”. Things were initially okay, but Ross gradually began to exhibit controlling behaviour towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated at time the woman felt she was “living on the edge” and was constantly worried about Ross “kicking off” – at one point he asked her if she “wanted a slap”.

She ended the relationship in March 2018 and Ross then began to display the same kind of controlling behaviour towards another woman.

He did not like her having any male friends and would lock the door of the flat to prevent her from leaving. On one occasion he asked her to tell him exactly who ever male was on her Facebook messenger app.

He also threatened to “bounce” her head off a wall and throw food in her face if she did not eat it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately the woman suffered a miscarriage after one incident in 2019.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki had received a victim impact statement from one of the women and said it made “harrowing reading”, noting Ross’s attitude towards his former partners and women in general was “very concerning”.

The court heard Ross had been assessed as unsuitable for the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

Sheriff Labaki said: “You were asked to participate in the Caledonian programme and you refused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said she had no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence on Ross, 7 Forth Street, Stirling, and sentenced him to 21 months in prison. She also made him subject to non-harassment orders not to have any contact at all with his two former partners for the next five years.