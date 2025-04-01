Falkirk sheriff demands answers from powers at be at HMP Low Moss
Appearing from custody via video link last Thursday, John Macgillivary, 40, had pleaded guilty to assault – repeatedly spitting towards a police officer – threatening behaviour, resisting arrest and struggling with officers at his 54 Carradale Avenue, Tamfourhill home on February 12.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki was concerned no assessment had been carried out – as she had requested at a previous court appearance – to ascertain what state MacGillivary’s mental health was in.
Concerns had been raised by the sheriff at a previous court date due to Macgillivary’s appearance and demeanour and she said she was reluctant to have him released on bail until she knew the full picture – which is why she requested an assessment be carried out at the time.
Sheriff Labaki asked the officer on video link duty at Low Moss Prison if he knew why the assessment had not been carried out and he told her he new nothing about it.
She then told him she was going to stay on the bench with the video link up and running until someone from the facility came and told her why an assessment had not been carried out on Macgillivary.
After around ten minutes she said: “No one is coming down to speak from the prison. I sent e-mails of high importance and they have not been dealt with.”
She decided to continue the case until April 3 for the previously requested assessment to be completed.