Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Questions over the state of an offender’s mental health were not answered – much to the annoyance of Sheriff Maryam Labaki – at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing from custody via video link last Thursday, John Macgillivary, 40, had pleaded guilty to assault – repeatedly spitting towards a police officer – threatening behaviour, resisting arrest and struggling with officers at his 54 Carradale Avenue, Tamfourhill home on February 12.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki was concerned no assessment had been carried out – as she had requested at a previous court appearance – to ascertain what state MacGillivary’s mental health was in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns had been raised by the sheriff at a previous court date due to Macgillivary’s appearance and demeanour and she said she was reluctant to have him released on bail until she knew the full picture – which is why she requested an assessment be carried out at the time.

Sheriff Labaki told the guard she was staying on the video link until someone came to give her some answers to Macgillivary's situation (Picture: Submitted)

Sheriff Labaki asked the officer on video link duty at Low Moss Prison if he knew why the assessment had not been carried out and he told her he new nothing about it.

She then told him she was going to stay on the bench with the video link up and running until someone from the facility came and told her why an assessment had not been carried out on Macgillivary.

After around ten minutes she said: “No one is coming down to speak from the prison. I sent e-mails of high importance and they have not been dealt with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She decided to continue the case until April 3 for the previously requested assessment to be completed.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.