Falkirk Sheriff Court hears teenage California criminal needs more support

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Sep 2024, 08:44 GMT
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ryan Morrison, 19, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

His most recent conviction saw him steal a quantity of alcohol from Rumford Service Station, Maddiston Road, Rumford on March 30.

He also admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers in Garry Place, Grangemouth on October 12 last year and more threatening behaviour, this time refusing to leave a bus and engaging in a physical struggle with a man, on the A803 and Vicar Street, Falkirk on October 17, 2023.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He certainly needs support there is not doubt about it.”

Morrison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Morrison appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Morrison, 10 California Terrace, California, had been engaging with his structured deferred sentence, but had another criminal matter pending at another court.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued Morrison’s structured deferred sentence for another three months to December 12 to await the outcome of matters in the other court.

