Falkirk priest placed on sex offenders register after court appearance
Earlier in the year Father Daniel Doherty, a priest at St Francis Xavier’s Church in Falkirk, was arrested and charged in relation to sexual assault on a man in the Falkirk area.
Having pleaded guilty to the offence, Docherty, 61, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
The case was adjourned to November 26 to obtain a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment and Doherty was made subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offender register.
The Falkirk Herald contacted the Archdiocese of Edinburgh and St Andrews for comment and is still awaiting a response.
Earlier in the year an Archdiocese spokesman stated: “A complaint has been made against a priest based in the Archdiocese. While it is being investigated he is not in active ministry. As this is an ongoing investigation no further comment can be made.”