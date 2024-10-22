Falkirk priest placed on sex offenders register after court appearance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A priest who pleaded guilty to a sexual assault on a man has now been placed on the sex offenders register.

Earlier in the year Father Daniel Doherty, a priest at St Francis Xavier’s Church in Falkirk, was arrested and charged in relation to sexual assault on a man in the Falkirk area.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence, Docherty, 61, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned to November 26 to obtain a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment and Doherty was made subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offender register.

Father Daniel Doherty, a priest at Falkirk's St Francis Xavier's Catholic Church, has been placed on the sex offenders register (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The Falkirk Herald contacted the Archdiocese of Edinburgh and St Andrews for comment and is still awaiting a response.

Earlier in the year an Archdiocese spokesman stated: “A complaint has been made against a priest based in the Archdiocese. While it is being investigated he is not in active ministry. As this is an ongoing investigation no further comment can be made.”