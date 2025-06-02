Falkirk offender's wife spoke up for him despite the brutal attack he subjected her to

A former serviceman who attacked his wife was only spared from more serious punishment because of an ‘intelligent and eloquent’ letter she wrote to the courts on his behalf.

Alan Russell, 43, subjected his partner to a frightening ordeal after the couple had an argument. He the struck her and caused her to fall onto some stairs, where he continued to hit her.

Russell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner at an address in Jacob Place, Falkirk, on January 5. The charges stated he struck her on the head causing her to fall onto a staircase and then he punched her on the head and body to her injury.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “There’s not a lot to it. They have an argument, they fall out and an assault takes place. The suggestion seems to be they will still remain a couple.”

Russell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard had been in the RAF, but had now left.

A letter, written by Russell’s wife, had been read by Sheriff Maryam Labaki.

She said: “Much of what I’m about to do is because of the intelligent and eloquent letter written by your wife. It’s a shame for her, having to go through this process.”

Russell, 4 Calynter, Jacob Place, Falkirk, was placed on a supervised community payback order for two years, with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time.

"I want to make sure your risk is managed,” said Sheriff Labaki, who also ordered Russell to complete 225 hours of unpaid work with the two-year period.

