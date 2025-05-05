Falkirk offender's hunt for mum ends after he threatens elderly residents and police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A futile search for his mother ultimately led to a stretch behind bars for an offender who threatened elderly residents and police officers.

Kenneth Barr, 36, claimed he was looking for his mum when he turned up at the premises and made a nuisance of himself – shouting to be let in and kicking doors of two elderly residents.

One woman, in her 80s, who had earlier found Barr lying on the floor outside her front door, feared he was going to kick her door in when he showed up again later the same night.

When police were called Barr then turned his attention to them, saying he would headbutt them and even threatened to infect them with AIDs.

Barr threatened to head butt police officers and even infect them with AIDs when they turned up to deal with the disturbance he caused (Picture: Submitted)

Appearing from custody, coming up from the cells, at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kenneth Barr, 36, had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner towards police officers at Parkfoot Court, Kemper Avenue on December 11 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was 7pm and an 80-year-old lady was in her home address when she heard a noise at her front door. She thought it might be her son as she heard someone shouting for his mum.

"She went to look through the peephole and didn’t see anyone so she opened the door and saw a male outside who she didn’t recognise. He was lying on the ground outside her front door.

"She told him to go away and closed the front door. Then she heard her neighbour speaking to the accused and was concerned because that lady was also elderly. She opened the door again and told her not to speak to him."

Barr left the premises, but he was back again a couple of hours later.

"It was 9pm and it sounded like someone was kicking at her door,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The voice seemed angry, shouting and swearing and she became frightened her door was going to be kicked in, so she contacted police.

"Another neighbour could hear banging at her door and someone shouting to open the door. The accused was asking to see someone called ‘McInally’. The neighbour said she was going to call the police.

"Police attended and saw a male walking out towards them who matched the description they had. The went to apprehend him and he became aggressive towards them saying ‘I’ll stick the heid in youse’ and ‘I’ve got AIDs, I’ll spit on you both’."

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Barr had been searching in vain for his mother.

"He is completely isolated and had no true friends. That is why he was there – he was looking for his mother and that’s where he thought she would be.”

Mr Addison stated Barr had been arrested on a petition matter and that custody was inevitable for him.

"There is nothing that can be done but sentence him to prison, given his current circumstances.”

Sheriff David Hall sentenced barr, 9- 2 Parkfoot Court, Kember Avenue, Falkirk, to five months in prison.

