Falkirk offender's 'difficult year' continues as she loses control and attacks cops

An offender’s “difficult year” now includes a criminal conviction for attacking two police officers.

Stephanie Murray, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers and resisting arrest at an address in River Street, Carron, on February 23.

Called to the premises to deal with an incident, police officers soon found themselves dealing with an intoxicated Murray, who promptly kicked one officer and punched another.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “She has had a difficult year. She does have a loss of control when she comes into contact with police.”

Murray attacked two police officers at the address (Picture: Police Scotland)

The court heard Murray, 30 River Street, Carron, was not fit to carry out unpaid work at the moment.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made her subject to a restriction of liberty order, meanign she must remain in her home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.

