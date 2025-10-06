Falkirk offender snatched cigarettes and alcohol and closed door on delivery man without paying
The court heard a delivery driver, from David’s Kitchen, arrived at Smith’s address with a bottle of vodka, a bottle of cola and some cigarettes – total value £39.28 – and she simply took the goods from him then slammed the door in his face, refusing to pay what she owed.
Smith also admitted breaching her court ordered 7pm to 7am curfew at the Wallace Street address on June 21 and October 28, 2023.
Sheriff Craig Harris noted Smith, who now lives in the Livingston area, had been making “some progress”.
"Moving to the West Lothian area and working with their social work department seems to have brought some better engagement,” he added.
He placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and ordered her to pay £39.28 compensation in full within a month to David’s Kitchen.