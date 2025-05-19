Falkirk offender mourning loss of partner and child challenged neighbours to fight

By Court Reporter
Published 19th May 2025, 11:51 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:51 BST
A woman who lost her long term partner to an “untimely death” was filmed outside a neighbour’s door shouting and swearing and challenging her to a fight.

Claire Carroll, 47, was said to have been having “difficulties” with her neighbours at the time and was in the midst of a “toxic relationship” following the death of her partner and loss of her child.

Carroll appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, shouting swearing and talking in an aggressive manner towards a woman, challenging her to a fight and making threats of violence at an address in McGowan Road, Falkirk on October 5 last year.

"It was 6.55pm and the witnesses were within their home address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They looked out the window and saw the accused calling her names and swearing at her, challenging her to a fight.

Carroll appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
"The accused’s behaviour was recorded by a witness and police were contacted.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “There were difficulties between her and her neighbours.”

He added Carroll had started a “toxic relationship” with someone following the “untimely death” of her long term partner and stated she had also “lost her child”.

Mr Hutchison told the court the toxic relationship was now at an end.

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Carroll, Flat 1, 44 McGowan Road, Falkirk, was currently subject to four community payback orders and her previous record for offences of causing a disturbance.

He ordered her to pay a £160 fine in full within one month.

