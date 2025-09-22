Falkirk offender left 'gifts' outside ex's home and followed her to work

An offender could not accept his 26-year relationship with his partner was at an end and began leaving “gifts” for her on her window sill which included photographs of their children when they were younger.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Thompson, 59, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm at various locations in the Falkirk area from May 26 to December 1 last year.

The court heard the couple separated in 2024.

"The accused had not taken the separation well,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He blamed her for the marriage ending and had been attending at her home, leaving items on the window sill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thompson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"On one occasions he left photographs of their sons when they were younger and socks which belonged to their sons. She told the accused to stop leaving items.” On another occasion Thompson followed her to a medical practice where she was working as a cleaner and then tried to state he was there to get a prescription – even though it was not his own medical practice.

He also banged on her front door trying to gain entry before scattering their sons’ clothing in the front garden.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Thompson, 10 to 4 Paterson Tower, Seaton Place, Falkirk, had complied well with his structured deferred sentence and said it had been a benefit to him.

She placed him on a supervised community payback order for six months and reminded him he was still subject to an existing non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers