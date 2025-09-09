Falkirk offender jumps in front of car and starts battering it with stick

An offender who had been having “trouble” with his neighbours armed himself with a wooden stick and unleashed his anger on a car.

Christopher Sinclair, 49, was said to have jumped in front of the vehicle before he started pummelling it with the stick.

Sinclair appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in East Bridge Street, Falkirk on October 16 last year.

According to the charges, Sinclair jumped in front of a car, shouting and acting in an aggressive manner while holding a “wooden stick”, then proceeded to repeatedly strike the vehicle with the stick, causing damage.

Sinclair appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The court heard Sinclair had been having trouble with his neighbours and supposedly ended up in hospital following an assault.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Sinclair, 39 East Bridge Street, Falkirk, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 3. He also called for supplementary criminal justice social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

