Falkirk offender is not sent back to prison for 'deplorable' domestic abuse

A “deplorable” domestic offender repeatedly ignored his court orders to contact his former partner via social media and in person.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gareth Griffiths had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman in Asda car park, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on December 31 last year and at various locations between January 3 and April 8 this year.

Griffiths, 5 Midthorn Crescent, Falkirk, was placed on the bail conditions after he admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his former partner between January 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023.

The court heard the couple had known each other for years but had started a relationship in 2021. When that relationship came to an end the woman reported instances of Griffiths’ abuse to police.

Griffiths appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated Griffiths did recognise his behaviour was unacceptable and his behaviour towards women he is in a relationship with required to be addressed, as did the “deplorable” way he speaks to his partners and ex partners.

The court was told there had been "pressures” within the relationship and Griffiths was doing “all he can to address his mental health” so he does not behave the same way with future partners.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Griffiths had served time in prison in the past and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme in that time and complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for three years.

