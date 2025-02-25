Falkirk offender ends up in Barlinnie for her reaction to man's comments about her appearance

A recently released prisoner took offence at comments made about her appearance in a Glasgow cafe.

Kimberly Smith, 25, chucked a cup of water over the man for what he said and then found herself serving a sentence in Barlinnie, just over a month after she had been set free.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Smith had pleaded guilty to a number of offences previously, including threatening behaviour at an address in Wallace Street and at Falkirk Police Station on September 2, 2023.

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by ignoring her 7pm to 7am curfew at her home on November 24, 2023.

Smith behaved in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

Sheriff Craig Harris asked for more details on the cafe incident and was told Smith – formerly known as Kyle Waugh – threw a cup of water over a man due to comments he made regarding her appearance.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Smith had been liberated from a custodial sentence on December 6 last year, but the incident at the Glasgow cafe had seen her taken back into custody and she is currently locked up in Barlinnie with a liberation date of March 8.

The defence solicitor added: “She has been suffering from anxiety and is currently undergoing investigations for skin cancer.”

At an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court last November Sheriff Harris placed Smith on a community payback order with the condition she completes the 18 hours of unpaid work she had remaining within three months.

At the time he told her: “It is now obvious to you that prison is no place that you want to be. I hope you decide to engage – when you do come out – with the support that is available to you.”

Last Thursday, Sheriff Harris deferred sentence on Smith, address listed as 53 Wallace Street, Falkirk, until April 14 to allow her to be released from her current sentence and obtain a restriction of liberty order assessment and criminal justice social work report.

He said: “The situation has not progressed as I had hoped it would, but I will give you a further chance. However, if there is a further offence between now and then it will be prison.”