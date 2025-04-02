Falkirk offender called up ex over 100 times and told him to kill her

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender bombarded her ex partner with messages and telephone calls including one in which she asked him to kill her because she could not live without him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jasmine Leese, 36, had pleaded guilty to causing her ex partner fear and alarm – telephoning and messaging him – between January 4 and January 20 and between December 15 and December 21 last year at an address in Camelon.

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by having contact with the man at various locations in Camelon on December 31, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said the relationship had lasted 12 years before it came to an end and that Leese had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Leese appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was the sheer number of calls that became a worry for the complainer – 41 in the period of just a couple of hours – and then a further 63 calls from her.

"It’s the level of contact that caused the difficulty,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He called the police because there was no other option for him. He doesn’t consider her to be a criminal.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This difficult time in your life has led to a lot of these offences. You have had time in custody, which must have been difficult for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Leese, who lives in the Langlees area, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition she engage with mental health services in that time.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.