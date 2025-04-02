Falkirk offender called up ex over 100 times and told him to kill her

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:03 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An offender bombarded her ex partner with messages and telephone calls including one in which she asked him to kill her because she could not live without him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jasmine Leese, 36, had pleaded guilty to causing her ex partner fear and alarm – telephoning and messaging him – between January 4 and January 20 and between December 15 and December 21 last year at an address in Camelon.

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by having contact with the man at various locations in Camelon on December 31, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said the relationship had lasted 12 years before it came to an end and that Leese had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.

Leese appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Leese appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Leese appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was the sheer number of calls that became a worry for the complainer – 41 in the period of just a couple of hours – and then a further 63 calls from her.

"It’s the level of contact that caused the difficulty,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He called the police because there was no other option for him. He doesn’t consider her to be a criminal.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This difficult time in your life has led to a lot of these offences. You have had time in custody, which must have been difficult for you.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She placed Leese, who lives in the Langlees area, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition she engage with mental health services in that time.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice