Falkirk offender called up ex over 100 times and told him to kill her
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jasmine Leese, 36, had pleaded guilty to causing her ex partner fear and alarm – telephoning and messaging him – between January 4 and January 20 and between December 15 and December 21 last year at an address in Camelon.
She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by having contact with the man at various locations in Camelon on December 31, 2024.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said the relationship had lasted 12 years before it came to an end and that Leese had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.
It was the sheer number of calls that became a worry for the complainer – 41 in the period of just a couple of hours – and then a further 63 calls from her.
"It’s the level of contact that caused the difficulty,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He called the police because there was no other option for him. He doesn’t consider her to be a criminal.”
Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This difficult time in your life has led to a lot of these offences. You have had time in custody, which must have been difficult for you.”
She placed Leese, who lives in the Langlees area, on a structured deferred sentence for three months with the condition she engage with mental health services in that time.