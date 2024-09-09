Falkirk offender, 62, takes good advice onboard and reduces alcohol intake

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Perrow, 62, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing and making offensive remarks, on a journey from Callendar Road, Falkirk to Falkirk Police Station on August 5 last year.

The court heard Perrow, 243 Carron Road, had greatly reduced his alcohol intake while he was on a structured deferred sentence.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He seems to have take onboard all the advice he has been given.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki simply admonished him.