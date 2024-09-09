Falkirk offender, 62, takes good advice onboard and reduces alcohol intake

By Court Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:06 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 09:21 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Perrow, 62, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour, shouting and swearing and making offensive remarks, on a journey from Callendar Road, Falkirk to Falkirk Police Station on August 5 last year.

The court heard Perrow, 243 Carron Road, had greatly reduced his alcohol intake while he was on a structured deferred sentence.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “He seems to have take onboard all the advice he has been given.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki simply admonished him.

