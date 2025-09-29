Falkirk nights: Offender ran red light and made death threats while he was out and about

Nightclubs and public roads are not safe places to be when Luis Vieira loses the plot.

The 20-year-old offender was driving without lights and speeding along on the wrong side of the road when police caught up with him – later claiming he sped off from officers because he had a “bad experience” with police when he was a teenager.

He was also a menace out of a car, telling someone at nightclub he was going to kill them, stating “I’m going to rape your mum”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Vieira had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at the Maniqui nightclub, Meadow Street, Falkirk on March 2.

Vieira made some vile threats at the Maniqui nightclub (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“The accused was told to leave,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was becoming increasingly aggressive, saying ‘I’m going to smash you – I’m going to come back tomorrow and kill you’ and ‘I’m going to rape your mum’.”

The court heard he had no recollection of events due to him being “under the influence”.

Vieira also admitted dangerous driving – without lights on and without insurance – on various roads in the Falkirk area, including Carron Road, Bainsford Main Street, Grahams Road, Dalderse Avenue and Etna Road on December 8 last year.

“Police were carrying out a patrol in the Falkirk area at 1.20am when they saw a vehicle with no lights activated. They flashed their lights and the accused accelerated, overtaking vehicles and failing to obey a red traffic light.

"He again began to overtake vehicles by entering the wrong side of the road at excessive speed.”

The court heard Vieira was supposedly driving in the manner he did because he had “a bad experience” with police in the past when he was 16 which “caused him to react in this way”.

It was stated he was “thankful no one was injured as a result of his behaviour”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Vieira, 17 West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete150 hours of unpaid work in 12 months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next four-and-a-half months.

A review of the order will take place on December 18.

