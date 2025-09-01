Falkirk newsagent makes headlines after being caught driving while banned
Massimo Pozzo, 75, was supposedly driving the vehicle to his shop so it could be picked up by the motability firm he had got it from.
He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted driving while disqualified in North Street, Bo’ness on June 25.
The court heard Pozzo, who required to use the court’s hearing loop system, came to the attention of police on the day in question when they notice his Hyundai was travelling at a slightly higher speed than normal and was weaving around the road.
They stopped him and discovered he was a banned driver.
It was stated Pozzo, a local newsagent, was a widower who had lost his daughter. He was described as being “very isolated”.
On the day of the offence he was taking the vehicle to his newsagents shop to return it to the motability firm he had acquired it from.
He had now returned the car and was said to have no intention of obtaining another one. He was also said to now be looking to sell his newsagent shop.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “It’s unacceptable for you to conduct yourself in this way – it’s a serious matter.”
He placed Pozzo, who lives in the Laurieston area, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 4am each day for the next six months.
He was also banned from driving for four years.