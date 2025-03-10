Falkirk mum-of-three caught dealing cocaine after her life 'spiralled out of control'

A mum of three fell foul of the justice system for the first ever time when she became involved in the world of drug dealing.

Michelle Cunningham, 37, escaped an abusive relationship when she hooked up with a new partner and soon she was not only taking drugs, but dealing them to others as well.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Cunningham had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine at an address in the Falkirk area on August 29 last year.

The court heard a search warrant was granted and executed at Cunningham’s home and led to the recovery of £2980 in cash and cocaine worth a street value of £1600.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “You will probably wonder why a 37-year-old lady with absolutely no previous convictions and no dealings with the criminal courts gets involved in this serious matter.

"Her life spiralled out of control after a very abusive relationship, then her other partner was involved in the drug scene and she became involved herself – first taking the substance and then dealing the substance.

"She is a mum of three and very much embarrassed by her involvement in all this.”

Sheriff James Hastie was concerned about the value of drugs involved, but noted the background to the case and the issues that drove Cunningham to commit the offence.

He placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she complete 80 hours of unpaid work in that time.

Sheriff Hastie also ordered the forfeiture of the £2980 in cash recovered during the drugs raid.