Falkirk machete man's violent streak returned when he battered thief who stole from him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An offender once sentenced to prison for eight years for almost murdering a man with a machete returned to his violent ways when he assaulted a man who stole from him.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Roughead, 61, had invited the man to stay with him and then became angry when the man supposedly stole from him.

The man, who had sustained facial injuries, rushed out of the property and sought assistance from two elderly women, stating Roughead was going to kill him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roughead then appeared and threatened to do just that before police were called in.

Roughead assaulted the man at Maxwell Tower in Falkirk (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A few months after that incident, Roughead’s violent streak reared its ugly head again when he attacked staff and damaged property in a hospital ward.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Roughead had pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour at his 7 – 6 Maxwell Tower, Seaton Place, Falkirk home on October 16 last year.

He also admitted two assaults, threatening behaviour and destroying property at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 21, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 5.15am and the witnesses were coming out of the car when a man ran up to them saying the accused was going to kill him and he needed help.

"He had facial injuries and blood coming from his mouth. Mr Roughead was pacing up and down and shouting ‘I’ll get him’, pointing at the man. He said ‘phone the polis – I’ll kill him’.

"Police attended and saw Mr Roughead shouting and swear towards a man within a motor vehicle. He was shouting about him being a thief. The man had facial injuries around his mouth.

“He said he had been attacked by Mr Roughead, who admitted he struck the man but he said it was because he had been hit first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated the two witnesses who helped the man were elderly women aged 70 and 89.

Later in the year Roughead’s violent ways resurfaced yet again when he lost his temper at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and began pulling equipment off the wall. He tried to climb out of a window at one stage and used a call button as a weapon, swing it around on a wire and striking two members of staff.

Defence solicitor Billy Hendry said: “He should have known better. The friend he let into his house had repaid him by stealing from him and he wanted him out of the house.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted Roughead’s offending had slowed down in recent years but was concerned he might be returning to his violent ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 1994 Roughead was sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder – having attacked and almost killed a man with a machete.

Sheriff Labaki said: “This was an assault to injury witnessed by two elderly ladies, which must have been quite harrowing for them.”

She placed Roughead on a supervised community payback order for two years and called for a review in three months on January 16, 2025.