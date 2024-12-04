Falkirk first offender refused breath test and booted a female police officer

An extremely intoxicated first offender refused breath tests then booted a female police officer in the hand when she came to the cells to check on her.

Fiona Ingles, 44, was spotted by passers by getting into her car when she was obviously the worse for wear and reported the matter to police.

However, when officers arrived she refused to give a breath specimen and she was taken to the police station, where she kicked out at an officer who had only come to check on her welfare.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ingles had pleaded guilty to failing to provide two breath specimens and assaulting and injuring a police officer – kicking her on the hand – at Falkirk Police Station on October 4.

Janet Macdonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received a call from members of the public stating a female had been observed entering a vehicle parked within Williamson Street, Falkirk.

"She was seen to be extremely intoxicated. Shortly after 9pm police attended and saw the accused sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle. The car keys were found on the floor of the vehicle.

"She was slurring her words and was unsteady on her feet. She failed to provide specimens of breath.”

Ingles was arrested and taken to Falkirk Police Station, where she reacted violently to a female officer who came to check on her in the cells.

"The accused kicked out at the police officer’s hand, causing her nail to become torn,” added the procurator fiscal depute.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said Ingles had been struggling with alcohol and had been using it to cope with a particular incident which happened in the past.

"Since this offence she has remained sober,” added Mr Aitken. “She is ashamed of her behaviour on this day.”

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It does appear matters led to something of a crisis on this date and led to you offending in this manner.”

She placed Ingles, who lives in the Falkirk area, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months, with the condition she completes 100 hours of unpaid work within sic months.

She was also banned from driving for 12 months.