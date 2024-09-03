Falkirk-father-of-five ignored court orders and continued to pester partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ordered by the courts to stay away from his partner a father-of-five ignored that directive and pestered her by phone and in person.

After bombarding the woman with phone calls and urging her not to throw away their 14 years together, Darren Rennie, 42, told her she was unfit to look after their children.

Rennie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner in Gorrie Street, Denny, on April 21 and breaching his bail conditions by entering a street he was banned from between April 22 and April 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 4pm and the complainer was within her address when she started to receive phone calls from the accused. There were a number of calls which she didn’t answer.

Rennie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"When she did answer the accused stated he wasn’t going to get help if there was no hope their relationship continuing. The complainer then woke up to a number of phone calls and an answer message from the accused which stated ‘please don’t throw 14 years away’.

"At 10pm the accused has gone to the complainer’s house after they had been arguing on the phone. He entered to collect clothing and then left. He returned later and said he wanted to discuss their relationship with the complainer.

"The accused has then become aggressive towards the complainer saying ‘look at the state of you – you can’t look after our kids’. She contacted police and the accused left the property.

"The accused later told officers ‘I would like to say I wasn’t abusive or threatening – we were both shouting at each other’.”

The court heard Rennie and his partner had been drinking and “taking other things” and as a result of that there was an “escalation of events”.

It was stated things seemed to have “completely settled” between them.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland placed Rennie, Flat 2, 88 Wallace Street, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 100 hours of unpaid work within six months. A review was called for on September 26 and consideration of a non-harassment order was continued to that date.