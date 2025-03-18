Falkirk drink driver was three times over legal limit when stopped by police
Jamie Whitlock, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having been found guilty of drink driving on the A88 Bellsdyke Road, Larbert between March 15 and March 16 last year.
The court heard Whitlock was three times over the legal drink driving limit when he was stopped.
It was his second drink driving offence within five years.
Sheriff Alison Michie, who found Whitlock guilty following the trial, said: “You’re not someone who regularly comes to the attention of the police. However, in 2019 you committed a drink driving offence and now you are back before the court driving while over three times the legal limit.”
She placed Whitlock, 29 Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was also banned from driving for three years.