Falkirk domestic offender heads down under with partner to celebrate her 50th birthday

Alan Dickinson, 57, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in Jarvie Place, Carron, on December 23 last year.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said the couple’s relationship now seemed “to be going well” and they were going on holiday to Australia to mark the complainer’s 50th birthday.

Sheriff Mary Labaki admonished Dickinson, 7 Jarvie Place, Carron, stating: “You now have a conviction, but I hope and trust you won’t be back in Falkirk Sheriff Court.”