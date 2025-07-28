Falkirk court slaps fine on drink driver after he fails to carry out work

Kyle Kavanagh, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving on the A801 at Bowhouse Roundabout near Maddiston on January 14 last year.

He gave a reading of 115 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrammes.

The court heard Kavanagh had been banned from driving but failed to engage with his unpaid work.

Sheriff Alison Michie revoked the existing community payback order and fined Kavanagh, Flat 1 Brandon House, The Furlongs, Hamilton, £640.

Kavanagh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

