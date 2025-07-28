Falkirk court slaps fine on drink driver after he fails to carry out work

By Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 09:27 BST
Kyle Kavanagh, 26, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving on the A801 at Bowhouse Roundabout near Maddiston on January 14 last year.

He gave a reading of 115 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, when the legal limit is 67 milligrammes.

The court heard Kavanagh had been banned from driving but failed to engage with his unpaid work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie revoked the existing community payback order and fined Kavanagh, Flat 1 Brandon House, The Furlongs, Hamilton, £640.

Kavanagh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
Kavanagh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice