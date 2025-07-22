Falkirk court hits offender hard in the pocket for his metal poker antics
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Euan McLachlan, 42, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at his 7 Nosirrom Terrace, Blackness, home on May 14.
The charge stated he was shouting and swearing while brandishing a metal fire poker aggressively.
Defence solicitor Ross McGowan said the incident was not something McLachlan was proud of.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted McLachlan was “unlikely to come back before the court for anything like this in the future” and fined him £520 to be paid in full within 28 days.