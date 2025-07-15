Falkirk court hears 'waiting list' offender's fitness doubts about unpaid work hours

A man who lost the plot with security staff at a hospital is now on a waiting list for an operation and concerned he will not be fit enough to carry out his remaining unpaid work hours.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jamie Balfour, 36, admitted he did not know if he would be “physically able” to do the work.

He had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing – in the accident and emergency department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 30, 2023.

At a previous appearance the court heard Balfour was due to have a mental health assessment at the hospital when he lost his temper.

Balfour was shouting and swearing in the hospital's A&E department (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Steven Lynch, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 11am and police officers were already in attendance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on other matters. They were told the accused, who was in the car park of the hospital at the time, was being disruptive with three members of the security staff.

"He was shouting and swearing towards the security staff at the hospital. He did calm down and have his assessment and was found to not require any further assistance from the hospital.

"At this point he became frustrated and started to again shout and swear.”

The court heard Balfour was a “man who has had a great number of setbacks in his life” and was now “tackling substance misuse and mental health difficulties”.

At the time Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Balfour on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Last Thursday Sheriff Maryam Labaki wanted an update on how Balfour, 15 Newmills, Tullibody, was doing with his unpaid work after health concerns were revealed and it was stated he was on waiting list for an operation for his “abdominal pain”.

She added: “We’ve got someone who wants to do unpaid work, we should be happy about that.”

Balfour responded: “I’m not saying I’m physically able, but I’ll go out and do it.”

Sheriff Labaki extended his order by six months to allow him to complete his unpaid hours and the case was transferred to Alloa Sheriff Court.

