Falkirk court hears Tinder argument fuelled violent domestic which left woman bruised and injured

A domestic offender lost the plot after his partner confronted him about a Tinder account and swiped at her hoodie so hard he ripped at it.

Jay Verrecchia, 27, also pushed the woman to the floor, causing her to hit her head during the violent encounter.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner between October 1 and October 31, 2020 at an address in the area.

The charges stated he repeatedly pushed her on the body, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head to her injury.

Procurator fiscal depute Christa Lindsay said: “The complainer and Mr Verricchia had been in a relationship for about a year-and-a-half. On an unknown date in October 2020 she discovered a Tinder account which she confronted him about.

"He responded by calling her a liar and saying she was delusional. He then pushed her onto the bed a couple of times. She cannot remember if he said anything to her at this time.

"She went into the hallway and he followed her. He then pushed her, causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head against the skirting board. She tried to get out of the door and he held her back by the the hood of her hooded top, which ripped as a result.

"She took photos of her injuries – she had bruises to her neck, arms and legs. They did continue continue their relationship for a while afterwards. She contacted police about the incident at the end of their relationship.”

The court heard the complainer was in favour of a non-harassment order being put in place for “as long as possible” preventing Verrecchia from approaching her or having any contact with her.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Verrecchia, citing work commitments, had withheld consent to all community based disposals open to the court to impose.

"Reading this report there is no alternative but to sentence him to custody,” she added.

She deferred sentence on Verrecchia, 25 Collessie Drive, Glasgow, until March 20 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report and for him to meet with social workers so he can make his “position clear to them”.

Consideration of the non-harassment order was also continued to that date.