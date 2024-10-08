Falkirk court hears social work support is available for struggling perfume thief

By Court Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Oana Stoian, 28, had admitted stealing perfume from Boots, High Street, Falkirk, while acting with two others on March 3.

On seeing Stoian’s appearance in court and after hearing reports, Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “You’re clearly struggling.”

She placed Stoian, Flat 44, 83 Waddell Court, Glasgow, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 19 to give her an opportunity to the support which will be made available to her by the social work department.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice