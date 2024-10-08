Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Oana Stoian, 28, had admitted stealing perfume from Boots, High Street, Falkirk, while acting with two others on March 3.

On seeing Stoian’s appearance in court and after hearing reports, Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “You’re clearly struggling.”

She placed Stoian, Flat 44, 83 Waddell Court, Glasgow, on a structured deferred sentence for three months to December 19 to give her an opportunity to the support which will be made available to her by the social work department.