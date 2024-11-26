Falkirk court hears sex offender's time in prison was 'very difficult for her'

An offender who sexually assaulted a man and threatened police was given a chance to get on with her life when she gets out of prison.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, 25-year-old Kimberley Smith, also known as Kyle Waugh, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including a sexual assault of man – touching his genitals over his clothing – in Glasgow Queen Street Railway Station on August 12, 2022.

She also admitted threatening behaviour – punching and kicking the inside of a police van – in Wallace Street, Falkirk on September 2 last year and breaching her curfew at the same location on November 24, 2023.

The charges also included threatening behaviour offences at Glasgow Central Railway Station on August 19, 2022, and towards police officers in Wallace Street, Falkirk on August 9, 2023.

At previous court appearances she had also admitted assaulting a taxi driver after failing to pay a £7 fare on September 6 this year.

The court heard Smith’s earliest liberation date from custody was December 6.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “This period in custody has been very difficult for her. She doesn’t want that life any more.”

Sheriff Craig Harris was presented with a letter written by Smith expressing her feelings about her time in custody.

It was stated she had complete 102 of her 120 unpaid work hours before she had been incarcerated.

Sheriff Harris placed her on a community payback order with the condition she completes the 18 hours of unpaid work remaining within three months and deferred sentence on the other cases for three months to February 20.

Addressing Smith, 85 Woodburn Crescent, Bonnybridge, he said: “I have read your letter. You have spoken very eloquently about things. We have five separated offences here and social work say they are probably at the end of the road with you.

"It is now obvious to you that prison is no place that you want to be. I hope you decide to engage – when you do come out – with the support that is available to you.”