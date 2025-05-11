Falkirk court hears offender made partner's life hell for over a month

Aileen Reid, 53, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of her partner at an address in Muirhead Road, Stenhousemuir from January 24 to March 9.

The charges stated she shouted and swore, called him offensive names and uttered threats of self harm.

Sheriff Paul Ralph noted the steps Reid, 1 Hillview Road, Brightons, was taking to address her issues.

"Keep up the good work,” he added, placing her on a structured deferred sentence for three months.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

