Falkirk court hears offender brandished knife, jumped on car bonnet and threatened to blow up a house

An offender admitted he “deeply regrets” brandishing a knife, jumping on a car bonnet and threatening to blow up a house.

Daniel Strang, 22, was said to be “ashamed” of his over reaction to events and was told the time he has served in custody as a result was “warranted”.

Strang appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – brandishing a knife, jumping on a car bonnet and threatening to blow up a car – in Woodside Court, Raploch, Stirling on May 15.

The court heard Strang had been in custody at Low Moss Prison since May 16 and “deeply regrets” and is “ashamed” of his reaction to what happened on the night in question.

Strang appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He sustained injuries at the time, suffering two black eyes and scratches to his arms.

It was stated he has recently become a father and was planning to live together with his partner and the child.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki had been sent an e-mail by Strang’s partner vouching for him.

Sheriff Labaki said: “This is a case where the custody threshold is clearly met. Your time on remand was quite warranted.”

She placed Strang, address listed as Low Moss Prison, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within that time.

She called for a review of the order in three month’s time on January 16 and did not impose a non-harassment order preventing Strang from having contact with his partner.