Falkirk court hears offender beat new wife and family after wedding day drinking session

An offender who had managed to abstain from alcohol for a couple of years decided to get drunk on his wedding day of all days and then proceeded to attack his partner and children.

During his drunken rampage the 44-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, even slapped a young child so hard they fell off a bed.

After falling of the wagon on his wedding day, he was said to have no recollection of the violent acts he carried out – attacks which left a woman bruised and bleeding.

He stated his life had been ruined by his drinking on the day and what he had done as a result of that.

The 44-year-old appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to three assaults all committed at the same address in the Falkirk area in July this year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Clyne said: “It was 11.40pm and the accused was at the address and appeared to have consumed alcohol. At this point the witness went to bed.

"Another witness was awoken and has spoken to the accused, who looked at the witness before slapping them to the left side of their face causing them to fall over. A further witness began kicking at the accused and he has then punched her to the face, causing bruising to her forehead.

"The witness was then followed by the accused and turned to look at him. He then punched her to the mouth with his right fist. She has fallen forward onto the floor where the accused has then kicked her, causing bruising to her eye her forehead and she was bleeding from her mouth at that point.”

The offender subsequently handed himself in at Falkirk Police Station where he was arrested and charged by officers.

He then breached his bail conditions by contacting his partner by text stating, “I need to sort myself out and make myself better”.

The court heard the offender had just been “married on the day in question” and had not had a drink for two years previous to that day.

It was stated he thought he could handle it and had “little or no recollection” of what happened next.

He was said to be a “broken man” who had “ruined his life” with one “stupid day of drinking”.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “Custody was and still is in my mind – it’s a dreadful incident which has caused distress to your children.”

She said she was “just persuaded” to avoid a custodial sentence and placed the 44-year-old on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he take part in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am each day for the next eight months.

Sheriff McLachlan also put a non harassment order in place so the man could have no contact whatsoever with his partner for the next three years.