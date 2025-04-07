Falkirk court hears offender, 72, made violent threats towards wife of 38 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 38-year marriage came to a sad end as an offender made violent threats towards his wife.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, William Fowler, 72, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his wife at a premises in Pembroke Street, Larbert on June 28 last year and – making threats of violence towards her via a phone call – on July 2, 2024.

The court heard Fowler, address listed as 13 Mar Place, Alloa, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

It was stated at the time of the offence his wife had wanted a non-harassment order put in place as she did not feel safe around him.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the couple had been married for 38 years and have three grown up children.

Sheriff Simon Collins deferred sentence on Fowler until April 10 to find out what his ex-wife’s up to date views were on whether or not a non-harassment order should be put in place.

