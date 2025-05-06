Falkirk court hears how bully boy made pregnant partner's life hell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An offender who made his pregnant partner’s life a misery with his violence and abuse has been branded a “bully”.

Dylan Cramb, 22, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of conduct which was abusive of his partner at various locations, including Paton Drive, Larbert and Eriskay Court, Hallglen from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “They began a relationship in May 2022 and in April 2023 she was pregnant with the accused’s child. The accused moved in with her and the relationship went downhill from there.

“He would put her down, calling her a ‘slag’ and a ‘slut’. On one occasion he started pulling her hair and the other people in the vehicle told him to stop, which he eventually did. Later she tried to retrieve her phone from the accused and he refused to give it to her.”

Cramb appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

In another incident the woman started swinging an extension cable around to defend herself and it hit Cramb on the head. He responded by punching her in the eye.

"When they found out she was pregnant their arguments escalated,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He said she should get an abortion because she was only going to give the baby a bad life.”

Cramb attacked the woman while she was pregnant, telling her “you’re making me do this”.

It was stated that, due to his unfortunate childhood, Cramb’s reaction to most situations is “fight or flight”.

Sheriff David Hall simply branded him a “bully” who made the woman’s life a misery.

The court heard the relationship had been toxic and now it was over, Cramb was working as a swimming teacher and lifeguard and was now sober, with a new relationship and another child.

Sheriff Hall said: “This is a sorry affair – a traumatic experience for your ex partner. You’re simply a bully and abuser throughout the relationship.”

He placed Cramb, 59b West Harbour Road, Edinburgh, on a supervised community payback order for tow years with the condition he completes 120 hours of unpaid work in that time and engages in the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact whatsoever with his former partner for two years.

