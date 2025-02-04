Falkirk court hears house breakers' teen getaway driver was arrested before his Edinburgh Airport flight

A teenager who drove house breaking car thieves to their target and helped them pinch two BMWs worth a total of £65,000 was caught by police before he could jet off to foreign climes.

Sonny Hendry, 19, drove people to a property so they could break in and get car keys to steal two high price vehicles.

However, police pulled him over on another matter and found the car keys, as well as black gloves, black hats and screwdrivers in his vehicle which linked him to the house breaking and car theft.

When the forensic evidence came in, Hendry was ready to head off on holiday from Edinburgh Airport, but was arrested before he got on the flight.

Hendry was arrested before he could board his flight at Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hendry had pleaded guilty to house breaking, while working with others, and stealing car keys and two cars from a property in Kenilworth Road, Bridge of Allan on June 6, 2023.

Both vehicles, a BMW 435 and BMW 530 worth a total of £65,000, were locked securely and parked outside the property when the family went to bed.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At 10pm the property was locked an secured and both vehicles were parked in the driveway outside the house. The witness woke up and noticed a couple of doors were open and a window was open with the blind rolled up.

"It was 7am when he looked out and saw both of the BMWs were missing and the front room window was open.”

Prior to that at around 2.50am that morning, police officers patrolling in a marked vehicle saw a VW Golf which got their attention. They spoked to the driver – Hendry – and the vehicle was searched under the misuse of drugs act.

The officers found two sets of BMW car keys, as well as screwdrivers, black gloves and black hats in the vehicle. The house breaking incident was not know to officers at this time.

Later, photographs of the car keys were show to the owner of the vehicles and he was able to identify both sets of keys as belonging to him.

The BMWs were later found parked in two separate locations in the Edinburgh area.

As for Hendry, he was due to leave from Edinburgh Airport for a holiday and police arrested him before he boarded his flight.

The court heard forensic evidence had tied Hendry and the other offenders to the crime and mobile phone data showed him to be at the location at the time of the offence.

It was stated Hendry did not break into the property, but was there as a driver for those who did. The items they used were left in his car along with the car keys.

He was said to no longer associate with the people involved.

Sheriff Craig Harris heard that Hendry’s co-accused, who broke into the property, had received a 16-month prison sentence.

He deferred sentence on Hendry, 118/1 Moredun Park Gardens, Edinburgh, until May 16 for a supplementary criminal justice social inquiry report and to await the outcome of a trial due to take place on April 30.