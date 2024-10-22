Falkirk court hears hotel had to be evacuated after offender torched chairs and luggage

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Vimal Verma, 42, had pleaded guilty to wilful fire raising at the Killin Hotel, Main Street Killin on April 22.

The charges stated Verma torched a “quantity of wicker chairs” as well as “items of luggage” and his actions led to the hotel guests and staff being evacuated.

He caused £2500 of damaged.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Verma, 33 Fentonville Street, Sheffield, until November 13 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

