Falkirk court hears hand signals let police know bail breacher was in property

A woman told police her bail breaching partner was not in her address but used hand signals to let them now he was actually inside.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John Robertson, 29, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions not to have contact with his partner in Carmuirs Street, Camelon on April 27 and Muirend Court, Bo’ness on June 11.

The court heard police had received “anonymous intelligence” the accused was with his partner – despite the court orders banning such contact. Officers saw the two of them together in the kitchen of the property when they attended.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 11pm and the accused’s partner asked a friend to call the police to tell them the accused was at the address. Officers arrived and searched for the accused but could not find him.

A woman used hand signals to tell officers Robertson was in her home (Picture: Police Scotland)

"She handed the accused’s mobile phone to officers and told them it belonged to him. The accused returned and she called her friend to get her to call police to see if they could attend again.

"When officers arrived she said the accused wasn’t at the address but signalled with her hand that he was inside.”

The court heard Robertson was someone who struggled with “illicit substance misuse” and that his relationship with his partner had now resumed.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Robertson, 20 Hillview Terrace, Alloa, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his him between 7pm and 7am each night for the next six months.