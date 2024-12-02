Falkirk Court hears Gray saw red during drunken argument in Avonbridge

An offender with a violent past threatened to harm his partner’s brother during a drunken exchange which ended with police being called.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Gray, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – challenging someone to a fight – at an address in Bridgend Road, Avonbridge on August 10.

"It was 1am when the accused returned to the address,” said procurator fiscal depute Janet Macdonald. “He had been out consuming alcohol and was agitated and aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He began to pack his bags and was arguing with his partner. Another witness – the brother of the accused’s partner – entered and attempted to intervene and separated the two of them.

Gray appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"The accused then challenged him to a fight and uttered threats to harm him and the witnesses’ sister then called police.”

The court heard there was “no excuse” for Gray’s behaviour and that he was still together with his partner.

One of the bail conditions put in place was he was not to drink or be under the influence of alcohol while he was in the company of his partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was stated Gray, who was said to have been on medication for years, had “abstained” from alcohol since this incident.

The court heard he had a High Court conviction for a violent offence back in 2022 and was currently subject to two community payback orders.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Gray, 20 Hillview Avenue, Kilsyth, until April 17 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report.