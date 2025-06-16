Falkirk court hears 'frustrated' offender booted cell door and burst it open

An offender’s temper got the better of him as his frustration boiled over leading to him booting open a cell door in a court building.

Substance misusing William Reid, 23, was said to be a young man “out of control” – someone who fashions weapons by combining a toothbrush with razor blades and someone who is not suitable for any punishment other than prison.

His actions on the day in question in the court cells caused £100 worth of damage.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had pleaded guilty to recklessly damaging property at Stirling Sheriff Court, Viewfield `Place, Stirling on December 9 last year.

Reid booted the cell door open at Stirling Sheriff Court (Picture: Submitted)

He also admitted having possession of a weapon – a toothbrush with razor blades melted onto it – at HMP Glenochil, King O Muir Road, Tullibody on February 6, 2023.

“The accused had been brought to Stirling Sheriff Court,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It was 12.40pm and he was in a locked cell. The witness had reason to go into the cell.

"He had begun to lock it again when the accused kicked the door, causing it to open. The witness made efforts to close the door and the accused has kicked it again causing the cell door to burst open.

"The cost of damage was £100.”

It was stated Reid, address listed as HMP Low Moss, recognised staying in the Falkirk area is “not the best option for him” and his ongoing substance misuse problems.

The court heard Reid got “really frustrated” on the day he was in the cell at Stirling Sheriff Court and later apologised to court staff.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You’re still a young man, but one who is out of control and there is nothing to be gained from any alternative to prison.”

Reid then piped up, saying: “I’m asking for help but not getting it.”

"I would advise you to be quite,” responded Sheriff Harris, sentencing Reid to 17 months in prison.

As he was being taken away on the video link Reid could plainly be heard to tell Sheriff Harris exactly where he could “stick” his prison sentence.

