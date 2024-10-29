Falkirk court hears first offender made sexual remark to underage girl
Craig Hay, 28, was said to “minimise” his behaviour and was now said to be heading north and moving out of the area.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hay had pleaded guilty to making a sexual remark to the girl– who was under the age of 16 at the time –
between January 1 and April 30 in the Falkirk area.
Sheriff Maryam Labaki was concerned Hay did not seem to take “full responsibility” for his behaviour.
Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said Hay – a first offender – was “minimising” his role in the offences.
"There will be no repetition,” added Mr Hutchison.
Sheriff Labaki placed Hay on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he completes 200 hours of unpaid work in that time.
He was also made subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.