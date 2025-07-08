Falkirk court hears first offender cheated DWP out of nearly £10,000

A benefit cheat scammed almost £10,000 from the DWP claiming employment support allowance while he was working at two jobs over a period of 18 months.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Charles McNally had admitted claiming £8829.31 of benefits from the DWP he was not entitled to between April 5, 2021 and July 17, 2022 at Falkirk Job Centre, Wellside Place, Falkirk.

He also pleaded guilty to obtaining £1005.46 he was not entitled to between July 18, 2022 and September 7, 2022 at Main Street, Larbert and Falkirk Job Centre, Wellside Place, Falkirk.

The court heard McNally was claiming employment support allowance when he was working and earning a wage with Creative Homecare CIC and, later on, Cygnet (DH) Ltd.

“The accused was in receipt of benefits,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was supposed to give details of any change of circumstances that would effect his benefits, but he failed to declare his employment income.

"He later admitted being employed while in receipt of benefits.”

it was stated McNally, 33 Merkland Place, Kirkoswald, Penrith, Cumbria, had no previous convictions and he had struggled with alcohol over the years.

The court heard his lifestyle at the time he committed the offence was “chaotic” and he was also said to have been in a “toxic” relationship.

Sheriff Simon Collins placed McNally on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he completes 270 hours of unpaid work in that time and engages with alcohol treatment services.

