Falkirk court hears drunken offender lashed out at her ex when he came to pick up kids
Brodie Deans, 28, was heavily under the influence of alcohol when her ex turned up at her door to pick up the children and she verbally threatened him – as well as his new partner – before attacking him.
Deans appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at her 13 Randyford Street, Falkirk home on June 9.
The court heard she had been in a relationship with the man for 18 years, but that had ended five years ago. They had two children together.
On the day in question he received a phone from his mother regarding his children, who were at the accused’s house. She said one of the children had phoned her and sounded distressed.
"He left his home and attended at the address,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He parked his vehicle and waited. The front door was not opening for the children so he could pick them up.
"He could hear the children shouting and crying.”
The youngsters eventually came outside in a distressed state and the man, who was in the car with his new partner at the time, saw Deans was under the influence of alcohol.
"Both children were crying and the accused as shouting at him, ‘I’ll kill you – ‘I’ll punch your face in. I’ll smash you and that Polish bitch’.”
The accused hit the man to the back of his head, punched him on the body and scratched his arms before he left with his partner and the children.
Mark Fallon, defence solicitor, said Deans did not “shy away from the fact she was under the influence of alcohol” on the day in question, stating she was under a lot of stress at the time and was using alcohol to self medicate.
"It seems to be an isolated incident,” he added.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted the offence occurred in the presence of Deans’ children while she was under the influence of alcohol.
She placed her on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with a conduct requirement she engages with mental health counselling and alcohol support services.