Falkirk court hears domestic offender would be 'lying on his backside feeling sorry for himself' in prison
Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said Clarkson, who has and underlying drug problem, had “tried to be as honest as possible” in his criminal justice social work report.
"If he goes to custody he will spend most of his time lying on his backside feeling sorry for himself,” he added.
It was stated Clarkson – on his “good days” – did have some insight into his offending behaviour.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Clarkson, 12 Bradbury Street, Carron, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme and complete 180 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He also made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with the woman in the case for 12 months.