Falkirk Court hears dad breached bail conditions due to concerns over his baby's health

An offender breached his court order not have any contact with his ex partner when she told him their child was having difficulties.

Steve Forsyth, 28, knew he was going against the court order, which had just been put in place a few months earlier, but he was concerned for the safety of his child.

Forsyth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his non-harassment order – which he was made subject to on August 8, 2024 – on November 18, 2024.

The order prevented him from having any contact with his former partner, however, social workers found him in her presence and the matter was reported to police.

Forsyth appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He was advised by his ex partner there were difficulties with their baby’s health and he was invited to attend to ensure the child was okay and provide support.”

Sheriff Maryam Labaki deferred sentence on Forsyth, 37 Main Street, Avonbridge, to a later date.

