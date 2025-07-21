Falkirk court heard offender revealed intimate details about woman on his online 'vent' space
Daniel Forsyth, 44, was said to prefer to type rather than use a pen when it was suggested to him he would have been better to scribble his “rants” down on paper instead of posting them online.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Forsyth had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of a woman when he posted intimate details of her on social media at an address in the Westquarter area between March 1, 2021 and August 17, 2022.
The court heard Forsyth had supposedly created a Facebook space for himself to go and “vent” his frustrations and feelings – he claimed he was not aware anyone else had access to it.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Why on Earth would a person set up a space on social media for the purpose of ranting, when he could just scribble something down on paper?”
He was told Forsyth – who was said to have a number of “perceived” conditions and difficulties – was not in a “position to use pens” and “preferred to type”.
When Sheriff Shead heard Forsyth could not engage with a restriction of liberty order because he did not want an electronic tag on his body, he adjourned the case to allow Forsyth to have a word with his solicitor to clarify his position.
He added the likelihood of custody increased if Forsyth limited the community options available.
On returning to the court a short time later it was stated, after a short discussion, Forsyth now understood the situation he was in and it was stated if he did get unpaid work, the social work department would make every effort to assist him and his “perceived” conditions.
Sheriff Shead placed Forsyth, 112 Bellfield Road, Coalburn, on a community payback order with the condition he completes 105 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.
He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with the woman in the case for the next two years.